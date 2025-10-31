Muslim Coordination Council calls for injured Gazan children to be allowed into Germany

A major German Muslim group called on the government on Friday to allow injured and traumatized children from Gaza to enter the country for medical and psychological care.

In a statement, Ali Mete, spokesperson for the Cologne-based Muslim Coordination Council, said that providing medical assistance and protection to traumatized children in Germany is a moral duty.

Traumatized children must receive medical help and protection in Germany, he said, adding that anything less would contradict their understanding of humanity and compassion.

He went on to say that children in Gaza are enduring "indescribable suffering," with many severely injured in Israeli attacks, having lost parents, siblings, and friends, and left completely alone amid the ruins.

"These children are not only physically wounded but also deeply traumatized," said Mete, expressing that several German cities and civil organizations have declared readiness to care for wounded children and their families.

Recalling that Germany has previously allowed children from war and crisis zones to enter the country, he stressed that this tradition must not end, especially now, given the dire situation of children in the besieged enclave.

According to UNICEF, at least 61,000 children have reportedly been killed or maimed since October 2023, one child every 17 minutes, and that many have been traumatized, orphaned and displaced multiple times.

Israel has killed more than 68,000 people in Gaza in more than two years of attacks since October 2023.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas was reached on Oct. 10, based on a 20-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. Israel, however, has violated the truce multiple times.