Ireland strongly condemns deadly Israeli strikes in Gaza

Ireland's Taoiseach, or prime minister, strongly condemned Israel's recent deadly strikes in the Gaza Strip, which violated a ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas.

"I strongly condemn the strikes in Gaza that have reportedly left more than 100 dead, including 46 children. I urge all parties to adhere to, and implement, the ceasefire agreement and call for a surge in humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," Micheal Martin said late Wednesday on the US social media company X's platform.

Stressing that the latest loss of "so many innocent lives" is "absolutely appalling," he reiterated the need to respect international law.

"All parties need to honour the commitments they made and to work to ensure that the other elements of the plan can move forward. Too many people have suffered and died already," Martin added.

His remarks came after the Israeli army killed more than 100 Palestinians, including 46 children, in the Gaza Strip since Tuesday evening, violating a ceasefire agreement in place since Oct. 10, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Israel's renewed attacks also injured 253 people, including 78 children and 84 women, the ministry added.

Ministry data shows that since the ceasefire took effect, at least 211 people have been killed and 597 injured in Israeli attacks.

Since October 2023, Israel's attacks on Gaza have killed more than 68,600 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 170,600 others.





