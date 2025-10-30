ERDOĞAN: OUR COOPERATION IS INDISPENSABLE FOR EUROPES SECURITY

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan spoke at a joint press conference following his meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"In our discussions today, as two close NATO allies, we addressed our bilateral relations and international issues on a common ground of mutual interests. We also communicated our expectations regarding our strategic goal of full membership in the European Union. Should the EU reciprocate the firm resolve shown by Türkiye in this regard, we could make significant progress in a very short time. Considering the developments in our region and the world, I believe the strategic importance of Türkiye -EU relations will be better understood."

"Today, we commemorate the 64th anniversary of the labor agreement signed between West Germany and our country. Exactly 64 years ago, our brothers who went to Germany with their suitcases in their hands and a longing for their homeland, have contributed significantly to Germany's development in all areas with their population now reaching 3.5 million. In our discussion with my esteemed friend, we reaffirmed once again that the Turkish community living in Germany is our common value and wealth. I emphasized the importance we place on preserving the gains of our brothers in Germany over the years."

"In this context, I highlighted the importance we attach to combating the increase in racism and xenophobia in Europe, which sometimes escalates to outright racism and Islamophobia. We have always supported our brothers abroad in preserving their cultures, identities, and ancient values while integrating into the countries they reside in. Our support will continue to be steadfast."

"Chancellor Merz and I also discussed the developments in our neighboring Syria. In the 11 months since the revolution, under the leadership of President Mr. Şara, Syria has made serious progress towards lasting peace, tranquility, and economic development. We believe that this process will accelerate further with the lifting of sanctions. The preservation of the country's territorial integrity and unity, along with the well-being of all Syrian people, is our priority. In this regard, we attach great importance to the implementation of the March 10 agreement, and we carefully monitor the messages given in this direction. We are aware of the importance Germany attributes to working in coordination with us on the Syria issue."

"We also had discussions on the Ukraine-Russia War. We see it as important to continue diplomatic efforts for a fair and lasting solution to the war."