Syria congratulates Türkiye on 102nd anniversary of Republic, voices hope for stronger ties

Syria's Foreign Ministry congratulated the Turkish nation and government on the 102nd anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye.

In the statement, the ministry said: "The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Syrian Arab Republic extends its sincerest congratulations to the government and people of the Republic of Türkiye on the 102nd anniversary of its founding."

The statement highlighted the deep historical, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the two peoples, noting Türkiye's solidarity and humanitarian approach toward Syrian refugees during the years of war.

The statement expressed the belief that enhancing relations between Syria and Türkiye would contribute to regional stability and prosperity, adding: "We hope to see strengthened cooperation in a manner that serves the interests of the two friendly nations."