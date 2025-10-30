Hamas transfers remains of 2 more Israeli hostages, Israel says

Hamas handed over the remains of two Israeli hostages to the Red Cross on Thursday evening under a ceasefire agreement, the Israeli army confirmed.

A military statement said the coffins were transferred to the Red Cross and were on their way to Israeli troops inside the Gaza Strip.

Hamas earlier said that it would hand over the bodies of two captives it had recovered from under the rubble.

The handover came two days after Israel killed more than 100 Palestinians in deadly airstrikes across the Gaza Strip despite the ceasefire.