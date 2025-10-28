Japan gifts Washington 250 cherry trees

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said on Tuesday that Japan will donate 250 cherry trees to Washington to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence next year.



Takaichi, who has been in power for a week, announced the gift during a meeting with US President Donald Trump in Tokyo.



Cherry trees are a popular photo spot in the US capital, where their blossoms turn the city into a sea of pink and white each spring and are featured on souvenirs.



The planting of cherry trees in Washington originated over a century ago as a gift of friendship from Japan, according to US information.



The tradition of celebrating the cherry blossom dates back centuries in Japan.



