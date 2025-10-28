US VP Vance: Gaza ceasefire holding despite Israeli strikes

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said on Tuesday the ceasefire in Gaza was holding despite Israeli strikes in Gaza City and both Israel and Hamas accusing each other of violations.

"The ceasefire is holding. That doesn't mean that there aren't going to be little skirmishes here and there," Vance told reporters.

"We know that Hamas or somebody else within Gaza attacked an (Israeli military) soldier. We expect the Israelis are going to respond, but I think the President's peace is going to hold despite that."









