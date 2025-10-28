Israel launches airstrikes on Gaza Strip, violating ceasefire deal

The Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday evening in violation of a ceasefire agreement, following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to carry out "immediate, powerful strikes" in the enclave.

According to Anadolu reporters, an Israeli airstrike hit the Shati refugee camp west of Gaza City, while artillery fire targeted areas east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza. Missiles also struck around the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza City.

Local media said an Israeli drone struck the courtyard of the Shifa Hospital, located inside areas beyond the "yellow line" from which Israeli forces had previously withdrawn under the ceasefire deal.

Netanyahu ordered his army early Tuesday to launch "immediate, powerful strikes" in the Gaza Strip over alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas.



