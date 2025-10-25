South Africa, Malaysia agree to boost cooperation on technology

South Africa and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in technology, including semiconductors, and the defense sector, among others, according to a joint statement issued Saturday.

The statement followed a meeting earlier in the day between South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Kuala Lumpur.

The discussion covered the current state of bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues of mutual interest, it said.

Anwar and Ramaphosa agreed to reactivate the Defence Committee (DEFCOM) as the main platform for engagement and implementation of strategic objectives between the defense ministries of the two countries, with its reactivation expected to begin in 2026.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to deepening collaboration in emerging areas of defense cooperation, such as military training and exercises, defense science and technology, maintenance and repair of equipment, and technology transfer.

The leaders further expressed their commitment to enhancing cooperation in key sectors, including trade and investment, the halal industry, agriculture, defense, science, technology and innovation, education, tourism and culture, transport, and capacity building.

They also agreed to strengthen trade and investment ties between South Africa and Malaysia.

"South Africa is keen to export to Malaysia iron and related products, aircraft and spacecraft components, machineries and parts, while also encouraged Malaysia to consider investing in green hydrogen, mineral beneficiation, energy infrastructure, storage and distribution, and automotive," the statement said.

Ramaphosa is on a four-day visit to Malaysia until Monday in conjunction with the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits.







,