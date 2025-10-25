Rubio says US is getting input on Gaza international force, will discuss in Qatar

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said U.S. officials are getting input on a possible UN resolution or international agreement to authorize a multinational force in Gaza and will discuss the issue in Qatar on Sunday.

"Many of the countries that have expressed an interest in participating at some level, whether it be monetary or personnel or both, are going to need that (a UN resolution or international agreement) because their domestic laws require it," Rubio told reporters traveling on his plane between Israel and Qatar en route to Asia. "So we have a whole team working on that outline of it."

Rubio says US is concerned with Myanmar junta, would like to work with regional partners

The U.S. has real concerns about Myanmar's junta and would like to work with regional partners to formulate policy about it, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

"We have real concerns about the junta and some of the things that they've done and some of the actions they've undertaken," Rubio told reporters traveling on his plane between Israel and Qatar en route to Asia to ASEAN meetings. While the U.S. is not a member of ASEAN, Rubio said the meeting is useful as the U.S. can work with partners there on the issue.

Rubio says Taiwan should not be concerned about US-China talks

Rubio said that Taiwan should not be concerned about upcoming U.S.-China trade talks in Malaysia.

"I don't think you're going to see some trade deal where, if what people are worried about is we're going to get some trade deal or we're going to get favorable treatment on trade in exchange for walking away from Taiwan," Rubio told reporters traveling on his plane between Israel and Qatar en route to Asia. "No one is contemplating that."









