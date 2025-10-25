Erdoğan: Türkiye has become a respected voice both in its region and globally

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Saturday said that no political or security equation, from Syria to Gaza and from the Gulf to the Russia-Ukraine conflict, can be formed without Türkiye's involvement.

Speaking at the closing session of the "Century of Türkiye Meetings" at the Istanbul Congress Center in Istanbul province, Erdoğan said Türkiye has become "a respected voice both in its region and globally, a country that exports peace and stability."

Stating that the system established in the aftermath of World War II has been going through a period of fundamental disruption, the Turkish president noted: "Armed conflicts and wars are directly affecting many parts of the world, especially in our region.

"Competition in trade, technology, and energy has brought the struggle for military and political power into a new and challenging phase.

"In this period, as waves of instability spread outward, we have succeeded in keeping Türkiye safe from all these dangers through the measures we have taken both domestically and beyond our borders."

Everyone has now realized Türkiye's strength both on the field and at the table, Erdoğan highlighted.

He emphasized that Ankara's vision is centered on securing a future where "no generation is wasted, mothers do not weep, and peace, security, and prosperity prevail across our entire geography."

Erdoğan added that their long-term goal is to ensure the nation's unity and safety while contributing to a more peaceful region.

"With common will, we will first build a terror-free Türkiye, then a terror-free region as our lasting legacy to the nation's children," he said.

He also reiterated that the country will continue to pursue policies based on stability, cooperation, and peace in its neighborhood and beyond.