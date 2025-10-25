TRUMP SAYS HES WILLING TO REDUCE TARIFFS ON BRAZIL IN RIGHT CIRCUMSTANCES

Trump says he's willing to reduce tariffs on Brazil in right circumstances

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he would consider reducing tariffs on Brazil, under the right circumstances.

Trump was speaking on Air Force One heading to Malaysia for a regional summit.

Trump increased tariffs on U.S. imports of most Brazilian goods to 50% from 10% in early August, linking the move to what he called a "witch hunt" against the South American country's former President Jair Bolsonaro. Speaking in Kuala Lumpur, Brazil's current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, known as Lula, said he was optimistic a deal with Trump would be reached.

"It all depends on the conversation, I work with the optimism that we can find a solution," Lula told journalists.







