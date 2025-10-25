Russian chief of General Staff inspects units in battle zone

Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov inspected on Saturday units of the Center group of forces operating in the Krasnoarmeysk direction, as war with Ukraine cintinues.

During the inspection, he checked the implementation of assigned tasks, listened to reports from army and unit commanders, and discussed the situation at the frontline locations, a Defense Ministry statement said.

Following an assessment of the current situation, further objectives were set.

Gerasimov also attended a ceremony honoring soldiers and officers who had particularly distinguished themselves and presented them with awards.