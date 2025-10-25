 Contact Us
Russian General Staff Chief Valery Gerasimov inspected troops in the Krasnoarmeysk area, reviewed military operations, discussed frontline conditions, and awarded distinguished soldiers amid ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

Published October 25,2025
Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov inspected on Saturday units of the Center group of forces operating in the Krasnoarmeysk direction, as war with Ukraine cintinues.

During the inspection, he checked the implementation of assigned tasks, listened to reports from army and unit commanders, and discussed the situation at the frontline locations, a Defense Ministry statement said.

Following an assessment of the current situation, further objectives were set.

Gerasimov also attended a ceremony honoring soldiers and officers who had particularly distinguished themselves and presented them with awards.