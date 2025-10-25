News World Trump announces additional tariffs against Canada

US President Donald Trump said Saturday he was hiking tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10 percent, as fallout continued over a Canadian anti-tariff ad that featured late US leader Ronald Reagan.

US President Donald Trump has announced additional tariffs against Canada amounting to 10% for what he called Canada's "serious misrepresentation of the facts" in a recently aired advertisement against tariffs.



"Their Advertisement was to be taken down, IMMEDIATELY, but they let it run last night during the World Series, knowing that it was a FRAUD," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform, on Saturday.



He added: "Because of their serious misrepresentation of the facts, and hostile act, I am increasing the Tariff on Canada by 10% over and above what they are paying now."



Trump on Thursday said he was halting trade talks with the neighbouring country because of the advert, describing its broadcast as "egregious behavior" by the Canadians and saying it was misleading.



The video features the voice of former US president Ronald Reagan commenting on the disadvantages of trade tariffs, in excerpts from a 1987 address broadcast on radio.



The Republican president, who died in 2004, made the address to explain why he decided to impose trade duties on some Japanese products.



The premier of Canada's Ontario province, Doug Ford, had pledged to suspend the broadcast of the anti-tariff clip by Monday following Trump's fierce reaction.











