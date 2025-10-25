Ivory Coast votes in presidential election amid political tension

Voters in Ivory Coast are heading to the polls Saturday to cast their ballots in the presidential election amid political tension.

Over 8.7 million voters are eligible to take part in the vote within the country and the diaspora, according to the Independent Electoral Commission.

The polls opened at 8 am local time (0700GMT) and will close at 6 pm (1700GMT) at 25,678 polling stations across the country and abroad, the commission said.

Some 120,178 Ivorians are expected to cast their ballots in 308 offices set up in diplomatic and consular representations.

Provisional results will be announced within five days, and the final validation will be done by the Constitutional Council.

A candidate must secure more than 50% of votes to win outright.

Five candidates are in the race including incumbent President Alassane Ouattar. Others are Simone Gbagbo, a former first lady, Ahoua Don Mello, once a spokesperson for former President Laurent Gbagbo, former Commerce Minister Jean-Louis Billon, and Henriette Lagou, of the Ivorian Popular Front.

Analysts say Ouattara is likely to win a fourth term in office after changing the Constitution in 2016 to remove presidential term limits.

The 83-year old won the 2020 presidential election with 94% of the vote.

Electioneering has been marked by political tension after key opposition figures were barred from contesting, prompting protests in the south of the country, a traditional opposition stronghold.

Gbagbo of the opposition African People's Party of Ivory Coast (PPACI) was barred from taking part in the election over a criminal conviction and former Credit Suisse chief executive Tidjane Thiam was disqualified due to a dual nationality.

In power since 2011, Ouattar, who has projected himself as the candidate most committed to youth welfare, called on the country's youth to vote in large numbers. He has promised to address the West African nation's security and economic challenges.

But opposition leaders criticize his government for failing to address inequality and high cost of living.

On Friday, electoral commission head Coulibaly-Kuibiert Ibrahime called on voters to fulfill their civic duty in a calm atmosphere and to trust the process.

He hailed the Ivorian people for the "spirit of openness, tolerance and mutual respect" during the electoral campaign, despite some isolated incidents.

Ibrahime said the defense and security forces were deployed to ensure the serenity of the vote and the protection of voters. He called on voters to massively participate in the election and reaffirmed the commission's commitment to conducting a fair and transparent election.

International observers from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union are monitoring the vote.





