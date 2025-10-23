Slovenia, Norway urge Israel to comply with ICJ ruling on obligations in occupied Palestinian territories

Slovenia and Norway on Wednesday welcomed the International Court of Justice's (ICJ) latest clarification on Israel's legal obligations in the occupied Palestinian territories, urging Tel Aviv to comply fully with international humanitarian and human rights law.

Slovenia's Foreign Ministry said the country "welcomes the ICJ's comprehensive clarification of Israel's obligations under international law," stressing that Israel "is unequivocally required to fulfill its duties under international humanitarian law and human rights law."

The ministry added that Israel must "ensure and facilitate the provision of essential humanitarian aid, in particular by UNRWA," and respect the UN's privileges and immunities.

"Compliance with these obligations is indispensable for upholding the Palestinian people's inalienable right to self-determination and fostering regional peace and stability," it said on US social media company X.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, for his part, similarly described the ICJ's advisory opinion as "crystal clear," saying Israel "is obliged to facilitate both life-saving humanitarian aid and basic services to Palestine."

"This is a powerful opinion reinforcing that Israel must uphold their obligations under international law," he added.

These remarks came after the ICJ ruled earlier Wednesday that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches the Gaza Strip.