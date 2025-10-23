French cyclist freed by Russian court

A Russian court freed a French cyclist on Thursday after finding him guilty of illegally crossing the Russian border, state news agency RIA reported.

Sofiane Sehili, a French citizen who describes himself as an "ultra-endurance racer and adventure cyclist", was freed by the court in Russia's Far East and exempted from paying a 50,000 fine, RIA reported.

French newspaper Le Monde reported in September that Sehili had been arrested after twice attempting to cross the Russian border from China while trying to break the world record for the fastest cycle crossing of the Eurasian landmass, from Lisbon to Vladivostok.