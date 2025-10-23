Emphasis on a two-state solution for Gaza

During the meeting at Al Alam Palace, President Erdoğan stated that Turkey and Oman have deep historical and fraternal ties, and that the solidarity between the two countries was further solidified with this visit.

President Erdoğan noted that cooperation in many areas, ranging from industry to economy, and from defense to communication, will be enhanced with Oman.

In the meeting, Erdoğan expressed that Turkey and Oman's positions on many issues, including the Palestinian cause, aligned well. He appreciated Oman's efforts in mediation and dialogue in the region, and stated that they would work together for a two-state solution in Gaza.

Following the meeting, an inter-delegational meeting took place where a total of 16 additional documents were adopted between the two countries.