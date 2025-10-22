TOP UN COURT TO RULE ON ISRAELS BLOCKADE OF AID TO GAZA

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is to rule on Wednesday whether Israel violated international law with a months-long blockade of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip.



The judges at the top UN court will also offer an assessment of Israeli attacks on United Nations staff and facilities in the Gaza Strip.



Israel has rejected all allegations, justifying the blockade by saying that the Islamist group Hamas had intercepted aid shipments and sold the goods at inflated prices. The United States has expressed support for Israel's position.



The ICJ is issuing a legal advisory opinion, which is not binding but could increase pressure on Israel to cooperate with the UN and allow more humanitarian assistance into Gaza.



It will be the court's third ruling on Israel's actions since the outbreak of the Gaza war just over two years ago.



In July last year, the court in The Hague, Netherlands ruled that Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories was illegal. Earlier, in a genocide case, the ICJ had ordered Israel to take all measures necessary to prevent genocide in Gaza.



The advisory opinion was requested by the UN General Assembly. The judges will also address whether Israel is obliged to cooperate with the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).



