World court rules Israel must allow, facilitate impartial human rights groups like Red Cross, 3rd-state relief efforts in Gaza

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled on Wednesday that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches the Gaza Strip.

In its detailed opinion, the world court underscored that Israel, as the occupying power, carries an unconditional duty to ensure the local population's basic needs are met.

It found that the population of Gaza has been "inadequately" supplied under Article 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and that Israel must therefore permit and assist humanitarian relief operations.

The court said that following the events of Oct. 7, 2023-when a cross-border raid by Hamas drew a relentless offensive by Israel that killed over 68,00 people over the next two years-Israel severely restricted the entry of aid and even blocked the delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies starting this March 2, allowing only limited amounts to resume as of May 19.

Rejecting Israel's claims that UNRWA staff were affiliated with armed groups, the court stated that "Israel has not substantiated its allegations that a significant part of UNRWA employees are members of Hamas" or what it called "other terrorist organizations."

It also found no evidence of discrimination in the UNRWA's distribution of aid based on nationality, race, religion, or political opinion.

"The occupying power may never invoke reasons of security to justify the general suspension of all humanitarian activities in occupied territory," the court said, reiterating that Israel's obligation to facilitate aid is "unconditional."

It reaffirmed that the law of occupation applies alongside international humanitarian law governing hostilities, and that Israel must comply with both sets of obligations.

ISRAEL BOUND UNDER LAW TO 'RESPECT, PROTECT, FULFILL' RIGHTS OF PALESTINIANS UNDER OCCUPATION



While noting that its opinion focuses on identifying Israel's legal obligations rather than determining the consequences of any violations, the court stressed that Israel remains bound under international law to respect, protect, and fulfill the human rights of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

"Israel, as an occupying power, is not entitled to sovereignty over or to exercise sovereignty powers in any part of the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem," the court said.

STARVATION CANNOT BE METHOD OF WARFARE



It also reiterated Israel's obligation not to use starvation of the civilian population as a method of warfare, stressing that Israel's territorial claim over East Jerusalem has long been declared "null and void" by UN Security Council resolutions.

"Israel must refrain from extending its domestic laws to the occupied territory in any manner inconsistent with its obligation not to impede the Palestinian people from exercising its right to self-determination," it added.

It also noted that the UN warned aid deliveries to Gaza remain far below required levels, criticizing the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US and Israeli-backed purported replacement for the UNRWA, for operating inconsistently with core humanitarian principles.

After hundreds of Palestinians were killed while trying to get aid from the controversial group, Palestinians and international human rights organizations said the group was actually acting like a "death trap" for aid seekers.

The court further urged Israel to respect the immunity from the legal process of the UN, its property and assets as well as the violability of the UN premises while calling for no interference with the performance of their functions.

"The court observes that Israel, as an occupying power, is prohibited from restricting the presence and activities of (the) United Nations, other internationalization and third states in relation to the occupied Palestine territory to a degree that creates or contributes to conditions of life that would force the population," it stressed.

It also pointed to Israel's policies and practices that have resulted in the deprivation of the essentials of daily life for the local population of the state.

"An occupying power must do more than simply allow the passage of essential items into the occupied territory. It must also use all means at its disposal so that these items are distributed in a regular, fair and non-discriminatory manner," the court further underlined.

Israel's Foreign Ministry categorically rejected the ICJ's advisory opinion, calling it "entirely predictable from the outset regarding UNRWA."

In a statement on the US social media company X, ministry spokesperson Oren Marmorstein said the court "should have called out the terrorist activity that UNRWA has been involved in," alleging that UNRWA employees "directly took part in the October 2023 attacks."

He also claimed that Israel had provided the UN with "extensive evidence proving Hamas' infiltration into UNRWA."