ICJ ruling confirms Israel commits genocide, rejects settlement legalization: Hamas

The Palestinian group Hamas on Wednesday welcomed an advisory opinion issued by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) rebuking Israel over Gaza aid restrictions, saying the ruling confirms that Israel commits acts of genocide by deliberately starving Palestinians and cannot legally enforce settlement policies in the occupied territories.

In a statement, the movement said the ICJ advisory opinion rejected Israel's claims against the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) and reaffirmed the vital humanitarian role of the agency and other UN institutions in providing aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

"The ICJ decision banning the use of starvation as a method of warfare confirms that the (Israeli) occupation, which deliberately starves Palestinians, is committing a form of genocide," Hamas said.

The court also emphasized that Israel, as an occupying power, must refrain from applying its domestic laws in the Palestinian territories, effectively blocking any attempts to legalize settlements or impose facts on the ground by force, the statement added.

Hamas highlighted that the ICJ ruling underlines Israel's obligation to meet the urgent humanitarian needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza, calling it "a clear call for the international community to act immediately to guarantee the entry of humanitarian aid and prevent its politicization or use as a tool of coercion by the occupation."

The ICJ ruled on Wednesday that Israel is obliged under the Geneva Convention to agree to and facilitate relief schemes provided by third states and impartial humanitarian groups, including the UNRWA and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), to ensure that sufficient aid reaches the Gaza Strip.

In its detailed opinion, the world court underscored that Israel, as the occupying power, carries an unconditional duty to ensure the local population's basic needs are met.

It found that the population of Gaza has been "inadequately" supplied under Article 59 of the Fourth Geneva Convention, and that Israel must therefore permit and assist humanitarian relief operations.

The court said that following the events of Oct. 7, 2023-when a cross-border raid by Hamas drew a relentless offensive by Israel that killed over 68,000 people over two years-Israel severely restricted the entry of aid and even blocked the delivery of humanitarian and medical supplies starting this March 2, allowing only limited amounts to resume as of May 19.

Wednesday's ruling was issued after the UN General Assembly in December 2024 requested an advisory opinion from the ICJ on "the obligations of Israel in relation to the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations and third States" in relation to the occupied Palestinian territory.

Public hearings on the case were held from April 28 to May 2, 2025, during which 39 states, the UN, and regional organizations - including the Arab League, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and the African Union - presented oral statements.