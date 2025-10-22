Turkish president meets Omani sultan in Muscat

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met on Wednesday Sultan Haitham bin Tariq in Muscat, the capital of Oman, the final leg of his Gulf tour.

Following an official welcoming ceremony at the Al Alam Palace, Erdoğan and Sultan Haitham held a meeting.

Also present at the official welcoming ceremony were Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek, National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat, National Intelligence Organization head İbrahim Kalın, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran, and other top officials.

After the closed-door session, Erdoğan gifted Türkiye's homegrown electric car TOGG to the Omani Sultan.

Sultan Haitham and President Erdoğan inspected the vehicle in the courtyard of the palace, and Turkish Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır briefed the Omani ruler on the EV's features.

The Omani sultan later hosted a dinner in honor of the Turkish president.

Oman is the third and final stop on Erdoğan's three-day tour of Gulf states, following Kuwait and Qatar.