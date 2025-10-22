Erdoğan: We are implementing a comprehensive economic program

President Erdoğan sent a video message to the 64th World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) General Assembly and Annual Meeting, hosted by Borsa Istanbul.

At the beginning of his message, Erdoğan greeted all participants and expressed his hope that this important meeting in Istanbul, the meeting point of civilizations, bring blessings.

Emphasizing that the financial sector is at the heart of Turkey's economic program, Erdoğan stated, "The depth, product diversity, and accessibility of our capital markets are improving. Borsa Istanbul is steadily advancing towards becoming the leading market infrastructure provider in our region along with our country. Through digitalization, sustainable financing, and participation-based products, our stock market ecosystem is enhancing its global competitive strength."

"ISTANBUL FINANCE CENTER IS THE PRODUCT OF A STRONG VISION"

President Erdoğan described the Istanbul Finance Center as the product of a strong vision aiming to become a hub for financial services. He noted that the General Assembly, which brings together stock exchange representatives from around the world, is critical in shaping the future of capital markets based on collective wisdom.



Erdoğan declared, "Turkey is ready to share its extensive experience for its own goals as well as to contribute to financial stability at the regional and global levels."