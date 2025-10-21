Spain vows continued support for Ukraine until 'just and lasting peace'

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez reaffirmed on Tuesday that Spain will continue to support Ukraine "until a just and lasting peace is achieved."

In a post on the US social media platform X, Sanchez said Spain would "continue delivering aid in coordination with Ukraine to ensure it receives what it needs at each moment," adding that he conveyed this message directly to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a phone conversation.

In February, Sanchez announced a new €1 billion ($1.16 billion) military assistance package for Ukraine for 2025, as part of the Bilateral Security and Defence Agreement signed in May 2024. The 10-year accord also covers humanitarian aid, reconstruction efforts, and Spain's backing for "a just and lasting peace based on international law.

This is besides ongoing training for Ukrainian troops and the delivery of Leopard 2A4 tanks, ammunition, and air defense systems.

US President Donald Trump has led efforts to end the war in Ukraine since the start of his first term in January. He met Zelenskyy in Washington on Friday, a day after speaking to Vladimir Putin over the phone and plans to soon meet the Russian president in Budapest. Putin and Trump also met in Alaska on Aug. 15, but failed to achieve a breakthrough.

European leaders, including Sanchez, on Tuesday supported Trump's latest initiative, saying the current line of contact should be the starting point of negotiations, and that international borders must not be changed by force. They will meet later this week for the European Council, as well as the so-called Coalition of the Willing format.