New sanctions on Russia on hold until after possible Trump-Putin meeting, says US Senate majority leader

Legislation imposing new sanctions on Moscow and its trading partners is on hold until an expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, said US Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Monday.

"I think they're thinking that — see how this meeting goes in a couple of weeks with Putin," said Thune, adding that he is in touch with Sen. Lindsey Graham, who is working with the White House to lead the sanctions initiative, according to Politico.

"I think at least right now (that Graham) is working with the White House trying to determine whether or not that meeting that happens in a couple of weeks will be a fruitful one," he added.

A second source, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private talks, confirmed that the sanctions bill is essentially stalled until after the expected Trump-Putin meeting.

Trump said last week that a meeting would happen in Budapest, Hungary, though he did not give an exact date.

The sanctions bill has over 80 cosponsors, suggesting it has enough backing to override any resistance from Trump. However, Republicans have hesitated to advance it without a clear green light from the president.

Their worry is that pushing ahead without Trump's public support could place GOP members in a difficult political position.