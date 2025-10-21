Kremlin says date of Putin-Trump meeting yet to be scheduled

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that there is currently no clarity regarding the timing of a meeting between the Russian and US presidents.

Commenting at a news conference in Moscow on media reports claiming the meeting was postponed, Peskov noted that a meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump cannot be postponed, as a specific date has not yet been established.

"No specific dates have been mentioned. There's currently no agreement on them," he said.

He explained that while a significant amount of difficult work and serious preparation lie ahead of the planned summit, the Kremlin's mood remains businesslike, even in the absence of set dates.

"You've heard statements from both American officials and ours indicating that this might take some time. Therefore, precise timelines were never established initially," he added.

Peskov also stated that it is premature to discuss the participation of any EU countries in the Russia-US summit or to publish any proposals Moscow has prepared as part of a Russia-Ukraine peace process.

"Naturally, voicing proposals cannot be done in such a 'megaphone' fashion. It's still quite a discreet process, and it should serve the interests of the process itself and its effectiveness," he said.

Commenting on a statement from the head of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Sergey Naryshkin, who claimed European NATO members are preparing for a war with Russia, Peskov said that Europeans are neither advocates of peace nor are they contributing to peace-building efforts.

The SVR had earlier published Naryshkin's remarks, which stated there is preparation among Europe's NATO partners for military action against Russia, with the task of ensuring the alliance's rapid reaction forces are equipped with all necessary weapons in the shortest possible time.

Regarding ongoing NATO military exercises over the North Sea, Peskov said the alliance's drills consistently attract the attention of the Russian military, which carefully analyzes their scenarios and intentions.



