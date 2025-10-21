GERMAN CHANCELLOR MERZ REVEALS HES STARTED TESTING AI TO DRAFT BILLS

Germany's chancellor disclosed Tuesday that he has begun experimenting with artificial intelligence to draft legislation, saying the technology offers "astonishing" capabilities but also has limitations.

"Yes, I'm currently experimenting with an AI system on my own computer and testing it out," Friedrich Merz told reporters during a visit to Stuttgart. "I even tried it specifically on a legislative proposal we recently decided in the government—the active pension scheme," he said.

The 69-year-old conservative politician expressed astonishment at the AI's ability to provide legal wording and suggest different formulations for draft legislation, though he also noted important limitations.

"It was astonishing what the AI offered, even down to the wording. However, I noticed that an amendment to the Income Tax Act had not yet been incorporated there. So they also have some limitations. But yes, it is true and it will break down barriers," Merz said.

The chancellor also noted that while AI and digital technologies offer great opportunities, they come with various risks and should be used without underestimating those dangers.

His remarks come as German authorities work to integrate AI into government functions. Last month, the culture minister created an AI avatar as a "political experiment" to demonstrate both the opportunities and risks of artificial intelligence in administration and politics.





