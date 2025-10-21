Erdoğan calls for united Islamic world stance on 2-state solution to achieve lasting peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held talks with Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing regional and global concerns.

During their meeting, Erdoğan emphasized the need to maintain the fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, highlighting its crucial role in preventing further escalation.

Erdoğan also underscored the importance of a two-state solution in achieving lasting peace in the region, stressing that a unified stance among Islamic nations is essential in promoting this goal.

In a bid to resolve the Syrian crisis, Erdoğan expressed Türkiye's commitment to collaborating with its Arab counterparts to build a brighter future for the Syrian people, describing them as "brotherly" nations sharing a common objective.