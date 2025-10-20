Ukraine, US preparing contract for supply of 25 Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv: Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country and the US are preparing a contract for the supply of 25 Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv.

In remarks to journalists published on Monday by Ukrainian media outlets, including state news agency Ukrinform, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv has built contacts with defense companies regarding air defense in coordination with the relevant US authorities.

"We are preparing a contract for 25 Patriot systems. I believe this is a very good story -- not easy, but long-term," Zelenskyy said, noting that the request was made by Ukraine's Air Force.

Zelenskyy highlighted that there is a queue in the production of Patriots involving countries that have concluded the relevant contracts with the manufacturer, due to which Kyiv will receive these systems each year in varying numbers.

"The White House can change the queue if there is political will. We understand which European countries can give us priority in the queue. There is more positivity on this issue -- we are working now to obtain the necessary solutions," Zelenskyy went on to say.

Regarding the issue of potential long-range Tomahawk cruise missile deliveries to Ukraine by the US, Zelenskyy said that he believes his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin called US President Donald Trump last Thursday because of his rhetoric on the matter.

He argued that Russia's position on a Ukrainian withdrawal from the Donbas region has not changed, adding that he explained to Trump during his meeting with him in Washington, DC on Friday that Kyiv's position in this regard has not changed either.

In August, Zelenskyy denied that Kyiv would give up the eastern region to Moscow in exchange for a ceasefire, arguing this would "open a bridgehead" for Russia for a future offensive against his country.