Turkish foreign minister meets with EU commissioner for enlargement in Luxembourg

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Monday met in Luxembourg with Marta Kos, the EU commissioner for enlargement.

According to a post shared by Ankara on Turkish social media platform NSosyal, Fidan held talks with Kos on the margins of a ministerial meeting on cross-regional security and connectivity, held as part of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Türkiye has officially been a candidate for EU membership -- Kos' area of responsibility -- since 1999, and its accession negotiations began in 2005, but stalled in recent years.

Turkish officials have called on the EU to give new life to the talks, treat Türkiye fairly, and recognize its immense strategic and international importance.