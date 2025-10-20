Russia welcomes ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan following border tensions

Russia on Monday welcomed a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan mediated by Qatar and Türkiye.

"We welcome the agreement on a mutual ceasefire along the Afghan-Pakistani border, achieved between Kabul and Islamabad with the mediation of the Qatari and Turkish authorities," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

Zakharova argued that Islamabad and Kabul's intention to engage in dialogue and resolve their disagreements through diplomatic means "forms the basis for maintaining peace between the two countries, which are friendly to us, and serves as an important factor in ensuring regional security."

"We call on Kabul and Islamabad to expand their cooperation, including in countering terrorism," Zakharova added.

On Sunday, Afghanistan and Pakistan agreed to the immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha. The truce came after days of deadly border tensions between the two nations.

The next round of talks between the two nations will be held in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul on Oct. 25.