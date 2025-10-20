Prince Andrew faces renewed scrutiny after release of Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir

Prince Andrew is again under intense scrutiny following revelations from Nobody's Girl, the posthumous memoir of Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexual abuse linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The BBC obtained a copy of the book, which is set for publication on Tuesday, nearly six months after Giuffre's death.

In it, she describes years of abuse by Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, writing that she once feared she might "die a sex slave."

Giuffre claims she was forced to have sex with Prince Andrew on three occasions-in London, New York, and on Epstein's private island-including once "with Epstein and approximately eight other young women."

She recalled that when they first met, Maxwell told her she would meet a "handsome prince," and Andrew, then 41, "guessed correctly: seventeen."

"He was friendly enough, but still entitled-as if he believed having sex with me was his birthright," Giuffre wrote.

She said Epstein later gave her $15,000 "for servicing the man the tabloids called 'Randy Andy.'"

Prince Andrew has consistently denied all allegations and reached an out-of-court financial settlement with Giuffre in 2022, while admitting no wrongdoing.

The memoir's release comes as the prince faces growing political and public pressure. Last week, he announced he would stop using his titles, including Duke of York, and step away from the Order of the Garter.

"I vigorously deny the accusations against me," he added in a statement.

Some UK lawmakers are now calling for Andrew's titles to be formally removed.

MP Rachael Maskell told the BBC it was "incredibly strange that you can give a title, but you can't remove a title." Scottish National Party leader Stephen Flynn said there was "no justification" for the government not to act.

Meanwhile, London's Metropolitan Police said they are "actively" reviewing reports that Prince Andrew allegedly tried to obtain Giuffre's personal information through a police protection officer in 2011-claims described as "scandalous" by former royal protection chief Dai Davies.

Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. Maxwell is serving a 20-year sentence.









