North Macedonia’s ruling coalition leads in local elections

North Macedonia's ruling coalition is leading in 54 of 81 municipalities in local elections Sunday, according to preliminary results from the State Election Commission.

With about 70% of votes counted, the Internal Macedonian Revolutionary Organization-Democratic Party for Macedonian National Unity (VMRO-DPMNE)-led bloc leads in most areas, while the opposition Social Democratic Union (SDSM) alliance is ahead in nine and the VMRO-DPMNE coalition partner VLEN alliance in eight.

The National Alliance for Integration (AKI) leads in five municipalities, and the Turkish Democratic Party (TDP) won one, though the result in Centar Zupa was annulled due to the turnout being below one-third of registered voters.

In the capital Skopje, more than half of the votes have been counted, with VMRO-DPMNE leading at 41.23%.

In the Cair municipality, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Environment and Physical Planning Izet Mexhiti declared victory over former Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani.

Voter turnout across the country was 46.65%.

Municipalities where no candidate received more than 50% of the vote will hold a runoff on Nov. 2.

Local elections in North Macedonia are held every four years, with this being the eighth round since 1996. A total of 10,490 candidates, including 309 for mayor, took part, and 1,451 observers — 644 foreign and 807 local — were accredited, including two from Türkiye's Supreme Election Council.



