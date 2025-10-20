Germany’s Merz defends controversial migration comment amid mounting criticism

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Monday defended his controversial remarks on migration despite mounting criticism accusing him of racist and discriminatory rhetoric.

Speaking at a press conference in Berlin, the conservative leader repeated his claim that irregular migrants remain "a problem in the cityscape." He vowed that his government will speed up stricter security measures and deportations.

"Ask your children, ask your daughters, ask your friends and acquaintances. Everyone confirms that this is a problem, at least after dark. And that is why we will have to find a solution to this problem," Merz said, adding that he received many supportive messages after his comments last week.

"I said nothing that needs to be taken back. On the contrary, I want to emphasize it once again: We must change this situation. Our Interior Minister is working to change it, and we will continue this policy," he told reporters after a party meeting of his Christian Democrats.

Merz did not specify who he specifically blamed for posing "a problem in the cityscape" in his remarks, making no distinction between refugees, irregular migrants, or illegal foreigners whose asylum applications were rejected and who face deportation to their home countries.

Last week, during his visit to the eastern state of Brandenburg, Merz highlighted the success of his government's stricter migration measures and streamlined deportations of illegal migrants. He emphasized that they have reduced irregular migration by 60% since taking office in May.

"But of course, we still have this problem in the cityscape, and that's why our Interior Minister is now working on plans for enabling and carrying out deportations on a larger scale," he told reporters.

Opposition parties — the Greens and the Left Party — slammed the conservative leader after his controversial remarks, arguing that his comments cast all migrants under general suspicion, treating them as criminals, and describing his rhetoric as discriminatory and racist, reminiscent of the far-right, anti-immigrant AfD party.

On Sunday, around 5,000 people took to the streets in Berlin to protest Merz's controversial remarks. They accused him of adopting the rhetoric of the far-right AfD party and demanded an apology to migrants and refugees.





