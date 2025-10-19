Israel launches airstrikes in Rafah despite Gaza ceasefire deal

The Israeli army launched airstrikes in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Sunday despite a ceasefire agreement with Hamas, the military said.

A military statement said that the strikes targeted what it called Hamas military structures following anti-tank missile attacks and gunfire on its troops.

The army said it has begun striking in the area to dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures.

Israel's public broadcaster KAN earlier reported that the strikes were staged following an exchange of fire with Hamas.

Channel 12 claimed that the attack came after a military vehicle was targeted by Hamas fighters.

In a post on US social media account X, Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir immediately called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to "resume combat in the Gaza Strip with maximum force."

Hamas, for its part, said that it was not aware of any incidents or clashes in Rafah.

"Contact with our remaining fighters there has been lost since the resumption of the war in March this year," the group's armed wing, the Qassam Brigades, said in a statement.

"We have no involvement in any incidents occurring in that area," it added.

Hamas stressed that it is fully committed to the ceasefire deal in all areas of the Gaza Strip.

Senior Hamas member Izzat al-Rishq earlier denied the Israeli claim, stressing his group's commitment to the ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Rishq accused Israel of "fabricating flimsy pretexts to justify its crimes" in the Gaza Strip.

A ceasefire and hostage swap agreement was reached between Israel and Hamas on Oct. 8, based on a phased plan presented by US President Donald Trump. Phase one included the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

Since October 2023, the Israeli genocidal war has killed more than 68,100 people and injured over 170,200, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.