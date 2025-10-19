Gaza civil defence says at least 11 killed in Israeli strikes Sunday

 Contact Us
At least 11 people were killed across Gaza today in a series of Israeli airstrikes, the territory's civil defence agency reported. The strikes occurred as Israel and Hamas began trading blame for violating the ongoing ceasefire agreement.

Published October 19,2025
Gaza's civil defence agency said a series of Israeli air strikes on Sunday killed at least 11 people across the territory, as Israel and Hamas traded blame for violating a ceasefire.

Mahmud Bassal, a spokesman for the agency, which operates as a rescue service under Hamas authority, said six of the victims were killed when an Israeli strike targeted a "group of civilians" in northern Gaza.

An army official earlier said Israel may carry out further strikes in Gaza after its forces targeted fighters following three attacks in the southern city of Rafah and the northern town of Beit Lahia.