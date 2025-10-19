 Contact Us
News World China accuses US of cyberattacks on timekeeping centre

Beijing on Sunday alleged that the U.S. NSA launched cyberattacks on China's official timekeeping centre in Xi’an since 2022, warning of potential disruptions to critical national systems; Washington has yet to respond.

DPA WORLD
Published October 19,2025
Beijing on Sunday accused the United States of carrying out cyberattacks on China's national timekeeping centre in Xi'an.

The Ministry of State Security accused the US National Security Agency (NSA) of mounting the attacks, beginning in March 2022.

The ministry said the attacks had started by exploiting security loopholes in staff mobile phones, followed by an attack on computers in the centre.

The centre is responsible for generating and maintaining official time in China. This forms the basis for communications networks, financial systems and electricity supply.

Attacks of this kind could cause serious disruption, the report said. China has one time zone, despite its size.

There was no initial reaction from the US. Both sides regularly accuse each other of cyberattacks.