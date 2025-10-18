Türkiye sends 25 aid trucks to Gaza via Rafah crossing

Twenty-five trucks loaded with humanitarian aid from Türkiye's 17th "Ship of Kindness" set out on Saturday for the Rafah border crossing to deliver relief supplies to Gaza.

The shipment, coordinated by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) and supported by 17 NGOs, left the southern port of Mersin on Oct. 14 with around 900 tons of aid.

Unloading operations continue at Egypt's al-Arish Port, where more than half of the cargo, which includes baby formula, ready-to-eat meals, and canned goods, has already been transferred to trucks.

AFAD officials oversaw the convoy's departure from the port. The trucks are expected to arrive at the Rafah crossing in about 45 minutes.

Efforts are underway to transport the remaining aid materials to Gaza, AFAD said.







