Turkish FM Fidan: Türkiye ready to serve as de facto guarantor if 2-state solution implemented

Turkish Foreign Ministersaid in a statement on Saturday thatis ready to serve as a de facto guarantor if 2-state solution is implemented in Palestine.

The top diplomat made remarkable statements regarding to the latest global and regional developments during a live broadcast on Ülke TV.

TASK FORCE ISSUE IN GAZA!

Minister Fidan underlined that Trump plans a three-tiered structure for Gaza, consisting of a task force, a peace council, and a stabilization force, and said, "If a two-state solution is accepted, Türkiye is ready to take on a guarantor role."

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE CEASEFIRE IS BROKEN?

In response to the question "What happens if the ceasefire in Gaza is broken?", Minister Fidan said, "There is no normal war in Gaza. If such a thing happens, it means Israel will continue its genocide. This will affect everywhere. We were looking at things wrongly in the 1940s, and we're making the same mistake in the 2020s; we're focusing on the perpetrators, not the facts."

He said expecting "full trust" in Israel is unrealistic, emphasizing instead the importance of international pressure to ensure accountability.



Fidan said an "early task force" has been formed to address operational issues during the ceasefire process in Gaza, including problems related to the exchange of hostages and bodies.

He added that the group's work aims to maintain communication and coordination on the ground.



The Turkish foreign minister said discussions are continuing on three institutional mechanisms outlined in US President Donald Trump's ceasefire plan for Gaza: a task force, peace council, and stabilization force. However, their mandates and composition are not yet finalized.



Fidan stressed that Türkiye's defense and intelligence coordination demonstrates its willingness to accept greater responsibility if peace is achieved.



"If a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders is implemented, and Palestinians gain a sovereign and equal state, we are ready to act as a guarantor," Fidan said. "This is a major commitment, one not every state can undertake.

A summit was held on Monday in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, where US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi hosted more than 20 world leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, to sign a document formalizing the Gaza ceasefire.

Erdoğan, Trump, Sisi, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani formally signed the agreement supporting the truce and a lasting peace in Gaza.





