Former TRNC PM: Israel trying to position itself as a player in Cyprus

Former Prime Minister of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) Hakki Atun said Türkiye remains an inseparable part of the Cyprus issue, stressing that the presence of Türkiye safeguards peace and security on the island.

"The Cyprus cause is unthinkable without Türkiye. There is still a ceasefire in Cyprus, and it is a Turkish corps that ensures peace, stability, and especially the safety of the Turkish Cypriot people," Atun told Anadolu in an interview ahead of Sunday's presidential election in the TRNC.

A total of 218,313 voters have registered to vote. A candidate must receive more than 50% of the vote to win the election. If no one reaches the threshold, the top two candidates will face off within seven days.

Atun said the TRNC's strength on the international stage lies in its democratic institutions. "Whether recognized or not, we have a strong democracy," he said, noting that since the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation, the TRNC has built a functioning parliament and government through free elections.

He described Sunday's election as a "crucial step for democracy" and "the strongest message the TRNC can send to the world," commending the country's Supreme Election Council for overseeing the process with fairness and discipline.

-'Israel is trying to position itself as a player in Cyprus'

Atun praised incumbent President Ersin Tatar, who is running for reelection, for defending a two-state solution, calling it the only viable path forward. He said the key issue in the election is the debate between a "two-state solution" and lingering "hopes for a federation."

Atun said he has continued to study the Cyprus issue after leaving politics, working with diplomats in a nonpartisan think tank. He argued that negotiations for a federation have proven futile because the Greek Cypriot side "has never treated Turkish Cypriots as equals."

"I have no hope that the Greek side will ever agree to a federation with us," Atun told Anadolu, adding that since joining the European Union, the Greek Cypriot administration has gained influence and would only accept a settlement under EU conditions.

He said the 1974 Cyprus Peace Operation laid the foundation for a free and independent homeland for Turkish Cypriots and that Türkiye's continued involvement remains vital for regional peace.

"This cause cannot exist without Türkiye," he stressed. "There is still a ceasefire, and it is Türkiye's presence that maintains peace and security for the Turkish Cypriot people."

Atun accused the Greek Cypriot side of portraying Israel as a rival to the TRNC. "The whole world has watched what's happening in Gaza with horror. Now, Israel is trying to position itself as a player in Cyprus," he said.

He warned that Israel "has its eyes on the island," adding that maintaining the TRNC as an independent state is crucial for Türkiye's presence in the Eastern Mediterranean and for defending its southern coasts.