Netanyahu: Gaza war to end after phase two of truce completed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that the war in Gaza will end once the second phase of the ongoing truce is completed, which involves the disarming of Hamas.

"Phase B also involves the disarming of Hamas -- or more precisely, the demilitarisation of the Gaza Strip, following the stripping of Hamas of its weapons," Netanyahu said on right-wing Channel 14.

"When that is successfully completed -- hopefully in an easy way, but if not, in a hard way -- then the war will end," he added.







