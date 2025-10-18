Türkiye begins unloading 900 tons of aid for Gaza

The unloading of 900 tons of humanitarian aid for Gaza is underway from Türkiye's 17th "Goodness Ship," which arrived at Egypt's Al Arish Port on Friday.

The vessel departed on Tuesday from Türkiye's southern Mersin International Port and reached Al Arish Port after a voyage across the Mediterranean.

Coordinated by Türkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the ship carries about 900 tons of aid supplies prepared to help meet the urgent needs of Gaza residents.

The cargo includes ready-to-eat meals, canned goods, and baby formula.

The 17th "Goodness Ship" is part of Türkiye's ongoing humanitarian efforts to deliver relief as humanitarian suffering deepens in Gaza, continuing a series of aid missions sent since the start of the crisis.





