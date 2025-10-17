 Contact Us
News World Turkish, Syrian top diplomats discuss follow-up to Ankara security talks

Turkish, Syrian top diplomats discuss follow-up to Ankara security talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad held a phone call on Friday to discuss the follow-up to the issues addressed during their recent security meeting in Ankara.

Anadolu Agency WORLD
Published October 17,2025
Subscribe
TURKISH, SYRIAN TOP DIPLOMATS DISCUSS FOLLOW-UP TO ANKARA SECURITY TALKS

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call with his Syrian counterpart, Hassan al-Shaibani, on Friday.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, Fidan and Shaibani discussed the follow-up of issues addressed during last weekend's security meeting between officials of the two countries in Ankara.

During a security cooperation meeting in Ankara last week, both parties agreed to strengthen cooperation to protect Syria's gains, Fidan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

"We do not see Syria's security as separate from Türkiye's. We will continue to provide all kinds of support to our Syrian brothers on this path," Fidan said following last week's meeting, which was also attended by National Defense Minister Yasar Guler, National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, and their Syrian counterparts, including Syrian Foreign Minister Hassan al-Shaibani, Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and intelligence chief Hussein al-Salame.