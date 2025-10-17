Trump admits Putin may be playing for time

 Contact Us
Former US President Donald Trump stated on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin might be using diplomatic negotiations as a tactic to gain time. Nonetheless, Trump expressed his belief that Putin ultimately aimed to reach a resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Published October 17,2025
US President Donald Trump admitted Friday that Vladimir Putin may be playing for time by agreeing to a new summit, but said he believed his Russian counterpart wanted a deal to end the Ukraine war.

"I am," Trump said when an AFP reporter asked him as he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky whether he was concerned that Putin was trying to buy himself more time.

"But I've been played all my life by the best of them, and I came out really well. So, it's possible, a little time, it's alright. But I think that I'm pretty good at this stuff. I think that he wants to make a deal."