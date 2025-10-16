UN chief welcomes Pakistan-Afghanistan 'temporary' ceasefire

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomed on Thursday the recently reached temporary ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging "a durable end to the fighting."

"The Secretary-General has been following with concern the reports of armed clashes between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which have killed and injured many civilians, and welcomes the announcement of a temporary ceasefire," said spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a news conference.

Saying that the UN chief "calls on the parties to agree to a durable end to the fighting and to engage in dialogue so that civilians can be protected and to prevent further loss of life," Dujarric also reported that the UN mission in Afghanistan is monitoring the situation.

He said the mission also welcomed the ceasefire, and said: "The UN Mission is still assessing the exact number of killed and injured."

"Current information, however, indicates that at least 17 civilians were killed and 346 injured in Spin Boldak on the Afghan side of the border," he said, adding that the mission also recorded at least 16 civilian deaths after clashes in Paktika, Patkya, Kunar and Helmand provinces.

"The UN Mission reminded all parties of their obligations under international law to comply with the key principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution to prevent civilian casualties," Dujarric noted.

Islamabad and Kabul agreed to a 48-hour ceasefire on Wednesday after clashes along their shared border. This is the second ceasefire between the neighbors as hostilities also erupted on Oct. 11, but stopped after mediation by Qatar and Saudi Arabia.