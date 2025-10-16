Mega construction project planned next to the Great Mosque in Mecca

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced the launch of the King Salman Gate project, a vast mixed-use development adjacent to the Grand Mosque in Mecca, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.



Covering about 12 million square metres, the project aims to modernize infrastructure and services around Islam's holiest site, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030 strategy.



It will be located next to the Grand Mosque, and will offer residential, hospitality, commercial and cultural experiences with capacity for around 900,000 indoor and outdoor praying spaces, SPA said on Wednesday.



A network of public transport links will connect the new district to the Grand Mosque.



Developed by RUA AlHaram AlMakki Company, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund (PIF), the project will also restore some 19,000 square metres of heritage sites and is expected to create over 300,000 jobs by 2036, according to SPA.



The development reflects the kingdom's broader efforts to diversify its economy and expand Mecca's role as a year-round destination.



While the city is best known for the annual Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, recent years have seen increasing investment in cultural, commercial and hospitality projects designed to attract visitors outside the pilgrimage seasons.



The new project will also enable, for the first time, Muslims from abroad to purchase residential property directly at the holiest site in Islam.



Officials said the new district will blend Mecca's historic architecture with modern urban planning and promote sustainable growth while preserving the city's religious and cultural identity.



The project is one of the most ambitious urban developments ever undertaken in Mecca and forms part of Saudi Arabia's push to transform key cities into global hubs for tourism and investment.

