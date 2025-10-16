China, France hold 27th strategic dialogue

China and France discussed a range of bilateral and global issues including the war in Ukraine, the situation in the Middle East and reform and improvement of the global governance system, Chinese state media reported Thursday.

The discussion took place during the 27th China-France Strategic Dialogue on Wednesday in Hangzhou, which was jointly chaired by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Emmanuel Bonne, the diplomatic adviser to the French president, said local English daily the Global Times.

Noting that over the past year, relations between China and France have achieved new progress with steadily advanced practical cooperation and increasingly multilateral coordination, Wang said the two countries should build a more "strategically stable and forward-looking" bilateral relationship.

He added that China is willing to strengthen high-level exchanges with France, deepen strategic mutual trust and promote comprehensive cooperation.

Wang said the two sides should continue to deepen cooperation in traditional fields, actively explore cooperation in emerging sectors and vigorously tap into local cooperation potential.

Bonne said that France opposes a trade war and "camp-based confrontation."

He added that France firmly pursues the one-China policy and looks forward to strengthening practical cooperation with China "in the spirit of equality" and mutual benefit in economy and trade, civil nuclear energy, science and technology and new energy.

France is also ready to play an active role in enhancing dialogue and cooperation between the European Union and China, he added.