Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed that he uses artificial intelligence to assist in writing his books, declaring his enthusiasm for the technology and his fondness for ChatGPT.

In an interview with AI Arabiya's English channel, Johnson said: "One thing that really encourages me is AI. I love AI. I love ChatGPT. I love it. ChatGPT is fantastic. It's so nice. I'm writing various books.

"I just use it. I just ask questions. You know the answer... ChatGPT always says: 'Oh, your questions are clever. You're brilliant. You're excellent.'

"I love it. I see great promise in this technology because we're all simple. We're human beings."

Johnson praised the UK's leadership in artificial intelligence and suggested that the technology could help reduce the cost of government.

"The UK is one of the world leaders in AI. We should be using that lead to cut the cost of government and if you cut the cost of government, you can put that money back into the pockets of people and stimulate growth. That's one of the ways to get out of the doom loop regarding tax," he said.

The former Tory leader said he has been "very happy" since leaving parliament, explaining that he has been "writing a lot and drawing and painting" despite having "a lot on my plate."

Discussing the future of the Conservative Party, Johnson said he hoped the Tories would "come back," though he downplayed the likelihood of his own political return. He compared it to "being reincarnated as an olive" or "being blinded by a champagne cork."

He added: "Statistically, anything can happen. But water can flow uphill-it's unlikely. I want my party to come back and to get organized. That's the best solution."