NATO chief warns Russia 'deeply dangerous' despite losses, urges alliance unity, vigilance

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte on Monday warned that Russia remains "deeply dangerous" despite its battlefield setbacks, urging allies to strengthen deterrence and civil preparedness as Moscow intensifies hybrid attacks across Europe.

"We should not underestimate the threat from Russia, but we should not overestimate Russia's capabilities either," Rutte told the NATO Parliamentary Assembly's 71st Annual Session in Ljubljana. "While Russia is not as strong as it will pretend, it remains deeply dangerous, and that is why it is absolutely essential that we ensure we are prepared."

According to him, Moscow was conducting cyberattacks, sabotage, and espionage operations against allied countries.

Russia has not yet commented on the NATO secretary-general's remarks. But Russian officials have repeatedly rejected accusations of aggressive intentions, saying NATO's continued eastward expansion and arms supplies to Ukraine pose direct threats to Russia's security.

Rutte noted that European allies and Canada are on track to match US defense investment levels, as NATO seeks to expand defense production and sustain support for Ukraine.

A new initiative, he said, has already delivered $2 billion in US-supplied equipment to Kyiv, "keeping Ukraine in the fight" and "saving lives."

Turning briefly to the Middle East, Rutte described the Israel-Hamas ceasefire as "a good day for peace and stability," expressing hope that "peace and security in the Middle East" could one day be mirrored in Europe.