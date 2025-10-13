Turkish president attends Sharm el-Sheikh Peace Summit on Gaza ceasefire agreement

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday attended the signing ceremony of the declaration of intent to end the war in Gaza at Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where he went at the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and US counterpart Donald Trump.

Prior to the ceremony, Erdoğan was welcomed by Trump at the International Convention Center. There, the Turkish president chatted with Trump for a while and then posed for a photo.

Following US President Trump's welcome to the leaders of the participating countries, a family photo was taken.

The ceremony began with the arrival of leaders from numerous countries and the US president delivered the opening speech.

Erdoğan, Trump, Sisi, and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani then signed the agreement.

"We seek tolerance, dignity, and equal opportunity," for everyone, ensuring that this region allows all individuals to pursue their dreams in peace, security, and economic prosperity, regardless of their race, religion, or ethnicity, the leaders said in the agreement.

"We pursue" a holistic vision of peace, security, and collective prosperity, rooted in mutual respect and a sense of shared destiny, the agreement said, adding: "In this spirit, we welcome the progress achieved in establishing comprehensive and durable peace arrangements in the Gaza Strip, as well as the friendly and mutually beneficial relationship between Israel and its regional neighbors."

The leaders expressed commitment to work together to carry out and uphold this legacy, establishing institutional foundations that will enable future generations to "thrive together in peace."

"We commit ourselves to a future of enduring peace," they added.

Following the signatures, the leaders posed for a souvenir photo.

After the summit, Erdoğan departed from Egypt to head back to Türkiye. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran and the president's chief adviser on Foreign Policy and Security, Akif Cagatay Kilic, also left Egypt.

The first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement took effect on Friday under Trump's plan to end a two-year Israeli war on the enclave.

Earlier Monday, the release of Palestinians imprisoned in Israeli jails began after Hamas freed all 20 living Israeli captives held in the Gaza Strip.

Since October 2023, Israeli attacks have killed more than 67,800 Palestinians in Gaza, most of them women and children, leaving the enclave largely uninhabitable.